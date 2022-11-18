Cream: Classic Albums - Disraeli Gears

Not Available

This addition of Disraeli Gears to the acclaimed Classic Albums series features brand new interviews with Clapton, Baker and Bruce, along with lyricist Pete Brown, Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun, John Mayall and Manfred Mann. Also included on the DVDare acoustic performances, original studio tracks and archival live footage. Included are additional interviews and analysis of the tracks, Exclusive acoustic performances, exclusive solo piano performance and previously unreleased full live performances. Though they were only together for two brief years (1966-1968), the London-based power trio Cream changed the face of rock with their jazz-schooled psychedelic blues--and never more so than on their 1967 classic DISRAELI GEARS. This program offers a critical review of the landmark album through archival footage, rare live performance clips, and interviews with rock critics, musicologists, and band members.