The beginning, the farewell, the reunion. Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce tell how it was... and how it is. Cream, the world's first "supergroup," stunned the pop world when it burst on the Swinging '60s. Produced with full cooperation from the band, this fascinating documentary tells their full amazing story. Exclusive new interviews with band members and industry insiders, archival footage and live performances.