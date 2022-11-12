Cream - Farewell Concert

Not Available

The historic Farewell Concert at Albert Hall in London by one of rock's greatest groups has been dynamically recorded in this film by Robert Stigwood. The group, composed of Eric Clapton on lead guitar, Jack Bruce on bass and lead vocals, and Ginger Baker on drums, give an electrifying performance that is as exciting to watch as it is to hear. Each of the musicians has gone on to become a superstar in his own right, and we get to see fascinating backstage interviews with all of them. Highlights include the long version of "Sunshine of Your Love" and "White Room" along with other Cream hits.