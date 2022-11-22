Cream Lemon: Ami on the Poolside

Not Available

Ami, raised in China, is a high school student who practices Chinese martial arts and swimming. She comes back to Japan because of her mother's remarriage. Hiroshi, a careless college student, likes to take women’s pictures secretly. Hiroshi goes to a girls swimming pool locker room to take photos with his friend, Takimoto. When he gets home, Hiroshi sees Ami whom he saw at the locker room. Ami's mother and Hiroshi's father gets married and they go on a honeymoon, leaving the two alone in the house. Whenever Hiroshi tries to get near Ami, her martial arts prevents him but gradually they become closer…