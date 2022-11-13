Cream Of The Cocks II : Cream'N Ass

Not Available

If you are a cum lover. If you like hot, steamy man juice being pumped down your throat or pumped up your ass or shot all over your body. If you like having a hot man feed you his load and wet you down with his hot, white, milky cum. If you like giving it or taking it raw and enjoy load after load as it's pumped out of hot, throbbing pieces of man mean, then Cream'n Ass will have you on the edge for hours. A blockbuster extravaganza of cum explodes on the screen as these guys pump it out and pump it in. Pace yourself and follow along as you watch one hot exploding and splattering cum shot after the other. Never before has so much splooge ever been seen before in one place. Whether you call it cum, man juice, splooge, tasty cream, jizz or jism. Hot Desert Knights has put it all together just for you cum lovers, the largest collection of cum shots ever.