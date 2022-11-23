Not Available

The vastness of space boggles the mind, and the beauty and diversity we find there demands a Creator. Take an awe-inspiring tour through our own solar system plus nebulae, galaxies, and more with this just-released new version of Created Cosmos—the popular creation-based planetarium program from the Creation Museum. This special edition has brand new effects plus more vivid colors in striking high definition. The drastically improved graphics make the Created Cosmos Special Edition look like a completely new program. Bonus features include a new full-length commentary by Created Cosmos author Dr. Jason Lisle, and the Special Edition Featurette compares new graphics to those from the original release. Features updated content and graphics. 22 minutes plus bonus features.