Not Available

Creating Outer Peace is a meditative audio/visual study, documenting Chaz Bear as he works on the latest Toro y Moi album, “Outer Peace.” Filmed in Cazadero, CA, far from the distractions of Chaz's everyday life, this film is an intimate and unexpected glimpse into the creative process of a genre-defying musician and artist. Through grainy Super 8 film and an immersive soundscape, the film shows that the making of a Toro Y Moi album is not always about grinding it out in a music studio. In this case, it’s about seclusion, proximity to nature, relaxation and even boredom. Through this process we witness Chaz endeavour to find the peace and purity at the core of his creativity.