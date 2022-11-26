Creating the World of Harry Potter, Part 2: Characters

Not Available

“We really do look at the story and characters first,” producer David Heyman says. “That's the heart and that's the soul of the film.” And that's the heart and soul of this incisive, decade-spanning exploration of how the series' actors bring the beloved Harry Potter characters to life. Discover which parts of the J.K. Rowling books helped Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and more stars make their roles leap from page to screen. See screen tests, including Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Jessie Cave (Lavender Brown) working with the established stars. Learn why so many of Britain's acting greats wanted to be part of Harry Potter's world... and which ones became mentors to the young stars. Share each director's vision as you watch Daniel, Rupert and Emma grow up with Harry, Ron and Hermione. Your journey into Harry’s world continues.