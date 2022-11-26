Creating the World of Harry Potter, Part 3: Creatures

Not Available

Soar on the back of Buckbeak. Battle a Hungarian Horntail. Trace Voldemort’s terrifying transformation from grotesque infant-like creature to Dark Lord. Fascinating footage lets you experience the Harry Potter world of creatures through new eyes with this revealing look at a new group of wizards: the artists who create the monsters and marvels. Roam the Creature Shop, where actors turn into beasts and sketches turn into animatronic wonders. Join Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as they share stories about acting opposite everything from tiny computer-generated pixies to a four-ton mechanical spider (and guess which young star is really afraid of spiders?). New discoveries and new revelations all make your journeys into Harry’s world even more thrilling!