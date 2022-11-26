Creating the World of Harry Potter, Part 4: Sound and Music

Not Available

Can you imagine the Yule Ball without the Potter Waltz? Quidditch without the whoooosh of flying? Or any Harry Potter film without the iconic Hedwig’s Theme? Now, riveting interviews and behind-the- scenes glimpses let you share the vision of composers, sound experts, and others who make the Harry Potter films enchantment for the ears as well as the eyes. Experience sound and music that magnify triumph and fear, joy and suspense, while transporting viewers on an emotional journey alongside the on-screen characters. Learn how specially created musical motifs identify individual characters and places. Watch as Foley artists use unusual techniques to replicate everyday sounds. Discover a whole new way to look at – and listen to – Harry’s world.