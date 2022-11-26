Creating the World of Harry Potter, Part 6: Magical Effects

Not Available

In Harry Potter's world, portraits come to life, potions transform, time reverses, Quidditch players soar, dragons attack and magic is everywhere. Explore the movie making magic that created the wizardry and wonder of the Harry Potter film series. Now, fascinating insights, interviews and watch-it-happen footage let you experience the triumphs of the technical wizards who conjured up an awe-inspiring alternate reality. Share the fun as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint negotiate the moving stairs. Marvel as an oversized water tank transforms into the depths of the black lake for the Triwizard Tournament. Discover which amazing sequence was filmed entirely using computer-generated imagery. Watch as blue and green screen backgrounds transform into towering structures and endless landscapes. You don't know the magic until you've seen Magical Effects.