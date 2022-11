Not Available

Over the course of ten years, screenwriter Steve Kloves worked tirelessly with author J.K. Rowling to develop her magical books into films. From the beginning, Kloves had to decide what to keep, what to change, and what to cut, all while staying true to Rowling's vision, initially without even knowing how the series ended! Learn the story behind the stories as they sit down together for an intimate, free-flowing conversation.