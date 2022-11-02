Creation vs Evolution

Not Available

In this DVD, Mike Riddle explains biblical and scientific reasons why we should not compromise God's word with the idea of evolution. This lecture reveals things like; the days of creation and why the context, grammar and genealogies support literal days. We'll also see Biblical and scientific evidences for a worlwide flood, a comparison of creation and evolution with scientific laws and finally why it matters what we believe and what it costs to compromise Bonus Material includes interviews with Ken Ham - President of AIG, John Morris - Ph.D. & President of ICR, Douglas Kelly - Ph.D., Andy McIntosh - Ph.D., Terry Mortenson - Ph.D., Steven Boyd - Ph.D. Scenic video of God's creation