Not Available

Creatures of the Amazon brings you face to face with some of the most fearsome animals in the world -- the dwellers of a jungle known as Green Hell. The Amazon Basin boasts an incredible variety of wildlife, brought before you in intimate detail by the cameras of the legendary Bill Burrud. Cave ceilings covered with blood-thirsty vampire bats, army ants decimating the nest of their neighbors, boa constrictor falling victim to a school of ravenous piranha -- this is the Amazon. From the mighty jaguar to the shock of the electric eel, Creatures of the Amazon is an adventurous journey through the most savage ecosystem in the world.