Credence

Redefining the way LGBT people are shown on screen, Credence tells the story of a family torn apart during the last evacuation on earth after violent storms have made survival impossible. The story follows 2 fathers’ decision to make the ultimate sacrifice to give up all their possessions to ensure the survival of their daughter, and the entire human race. With over 100,000 views and 600 + contributions, Credence's crowdfunding campaign raised over £22,000 using Indiegogo to bring this story to the big screen at London's Leicester Square in partnership with Wired Magazine, and now exclusively to Vimeo On Demand.

