Credo - This Is What We Do

Not Available

This Is What We Do is the first DVD of British Credo, currently one of the finest neo-prog bands. This DVD-box of a live concert in Poland also includes two CD’s with the same track list. The band consisting of singer Mark Colton, guitarist Tim Birrell, keyboardist Mike Varty (Shadowland, Janison Edge), bass player Jim Murdock and drummer Martin Meads, gave an excellent performance in Teatre Slaski, Katowice in October 2008. I enjoyed every minute of this fine performance, especially after visiting their excellent show in De Pul, Uden (The Netherlands). Tim Birrell’s guitar solos are very pointed and melodic, but also the rest of the band is at its best.