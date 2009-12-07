2009

Creed Live was shot with 239 high definition cameras. Recorded September 25th, 2009, at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Texas. 17,000 screaming fans attended. This is the first DVD live recording of Creed, and features all of their hits, including Higher, My Sacrifice and Arms Wide Open. The original Creed band members deliver a stellar performance after almost a decade in hiatus