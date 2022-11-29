Creedence Clearwater Revival: Featuring John Fogerty

Not Available

1. Introduction 2. Down on the corner [CCR] 3. Fortunate son [CCR} 4. The night time is the right time [CCR] 5. Proud Mary [CCR] 6. Looking out my backdoor [CCR] 7. Sweet Hitch-hiker [CCR] 8. Tombstone shadow [CCR, live] 9. Travelin' band [CCR, live] 10. Midnight special [CCR, live] 11. Bad moon rising [CCR, live] 12. Proud Mary [CCR, live] 13. Keep on chooglin' [CCR, live] 14. Green river [CCR, live] 15. Leave my woman alone [John Fogerty, live] 16. Let's go! [John Fogerty, live] 17. Hoochie coochie man [John Fogerty, live]