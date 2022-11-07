Creedence Clearwater Revival – I Put A Spell On You

Not Available

VIDEOCLIPS 01. Down On The Corner 02. Bad Moon Rising 03. Proud Mary 04. Looking Out My Back Door 05. I Put A Spell On You 06. Sweet Hitch-Hicker 07. I Heard It Through The Grapevine SHOW ROYAL ALBERT HALL 1970 08. Born On The Bayon 09. Green River 10. Tombstone Shadow 11. Traveling Band 12. The Midnight Special 13. Proud Mary 14. Keep On Choogling SHOW OAKLAND ARENA 1970 15. Traveling Band 16. Bad Moon Rising 17. Proud Mary 18. Fortunate Son 19. Commotion 20. Keep On Choohling BONUS - Comotion - Green River - Interviews - Up Around The Bend