Creedence Clearwater Revival Royal Albert Hall London, England April 14 1970 50 Minutes NTSC Mono 1 Born On The Bayou 2 Green River 3 Tombstone Shadow 4 Travelin' Band 5 Fortunate Son 6 Commotion 7 Midnight Special 8 Bad Moon Rising 9 Proud Mary 10 The Night Time is the Right Time 11 Good Golly Miss Molly 12 Keep On Chooglin' John Fogerty: Guitar and Vocals Tom Fogerty: Guitar Stu Cook: Bass Doug Clifford: Drums