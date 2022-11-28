Not Available

Creedence Clearwater Revival: The Broadcast Archives is a collection of live performances from the American roots rock band that had a string of hits in the 60's and 70's. Creedence Clearwater Revival were a band that during their peak could supply a seemingly endless supply of timeless three-minute rock classics showcasing the powerful vocals of John Fogerty. This performance from their first European tour at the Royal Albert Hall demonstrates why they were regarded as Americas greatest rock band of the sixties and includes many of their best known hits. These rare performances will delight long-term fans, collectors and a new music generation discovering Creedence Clearwater Revival for the first time.