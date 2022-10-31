Creedence Clearwater Revival - The Royal Albert Hall Concert 1970

Not Available

Creedence Clearwater Revival (sometimes shortened to Creedence or CCR) was an American rock band popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The band consisted of lead vocalist, lead guitarist, and primary songwriter John Fogerty, rhythm guitarist Tom Fogerty (John's brother), bassist Stu Cook, and drummer Doug Clifford. Their musical style encompassed the roots rock and swamp rock genres. Despite their San Francisco Bay Area origins, they portrayed themselves as Southern rock stylists, singing about bayous, catfish, the Mississippi River, and other popular elements of Southern iconography.