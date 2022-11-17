Not Available

Creeper

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Heather and her friends have some devilish fun on the social website, ConnectMeNet. However, their amusement has come at the expense of a lonely and medicated half-wit, Jerry Tobin. After goading him into humiliating himself on camera in various cruel acts of depravity, they post the clips online for the world to see in a video titled "Revenge on a Creeper". This ruins Jerry's meager life and he disappears without a trace... Fast forward a year, and the tables are now turned when Jerry reemerges, off the antipsychotic medication that clouded his thoughts and kept his demons at bay. Now the girls are forced into a nightmarish fight for their lives!

Cast

