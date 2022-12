Not Available

For three long centuries Creeporia has lived in an immortal freeze. A timeless soul lost in the breeze. Now, one way to win back her life is if she can become the wife of one who'll gladly give their heart to such a vain, repulsive tart! The second way to end this game is if she can regain her fame. Should she become a star once more. Then this curse gets thrown out the door! Will this undead actress escape her curse?