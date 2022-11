Not Available

The stooges are movers for an express company and on a rainy night are sent to move some junk, including a suit of armor, from a spooky old house. The armor is haunted by the ghost of Sir Tom, who has no intention of leaving. The ghost foils the stooges attempts to take the armor, and is about to skewer them with a sword when it's revealed that the stooges were only telling a bedtime story to their "sons" (also played by the stooges.)