Creepshow Workprint

The workprint of Creepshow is an early version which George Romero had to cut for about 10 minutes at the producer's behest to come by a total runtime of two hours. The frame story in the beginning was left untouched. For the frame story at the end, some dialog between the two garbage men has been removed.Runtimes: US-DVD: 120:21 Min. (NTSC) Workprint: 130:13 Min. (NTSC) The workprint is 10:23 min. longer than the theatrical cut. The remaining difference is due to the missing WB logo at the beginning and the end.