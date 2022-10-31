Creepy Hide and Seek

Not Available

when rumors about students who played at hitori Kakurenbo (sort of hide and seek alone with a ghost) propagate in high school, Shiori can no longer join his older brother Motoya. On his way to the apartment he is supposed to live, she found an empty room. But an internet forum unearthed on the computer of her brother leads her to believe that the disappearance of the latter may well be linked to this sordid game of hide and seek. Despite attempts by her boyfriend Noboru and his best to reassure her friend Yuko, Shiori is beginning to be convinced that something he wants her too and tries to track down. It will then turn to Shiraishi, a former classmate of her brother, trying to understand what is happening and return Motoya.