The repossession of a ranch because of the inability to pay off a mortgage causes a confrontation between two great friends: Valente and Dagoberto. As the last chance to save his patrimony, Valente robs a bank. Dagoberto is ordered to catch him and enforce the law. In the chase, old quarrels between them surface. These friends must face off in a duel under the red sunset of Iturbide, Nuevo León.