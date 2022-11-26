Crespo (La continuidad de la memoria)

Not Available

After the death of his father, Eduardo Crespo embarks on a journey to film a movie as they would have done together. A film about Crespo, the town where they come from, poultry farming, and the relationship the father and son used to have. Now that the main character is no longer there, the film travels around the same places. Trying to put together, through the town collective memories and a personal memory, in order to reconstruct from all these details, the figure of that father who is not there anymore.