Cretinetti e il mistero del direttissimo n° 13

In the Le Mans railway station, Oscar Ribouis is waiting for the connection that will lead him to Rennes, his home town. Feeling a bit thirsty, he decides to have a quick one at the refreshing room. And feeling a bit lonely he invites a rail worker to have a drink in his company and tells him about his stay in Paris. But after a couple of glasses of wine, Oscar misses his connection. Worse, he goes out, walks on the tracks and what does he do but get his foot stuck in switches! About to be run over by a train he is saved at the last moment by his new companion, the railway-man. Saved from the train alright but not from a heap of coal he falls into! Now blacker than an African Negro, Oscar, once again helped by his companion, manages to get on a night train for Rennes. But, still drunk like a fish, he wakes all the passengers of the sleeping car and scares them stiff: they all believe they are being attacked by a black bandit!