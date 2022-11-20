Not Available

“Cricket refers to mass communication, which bridges the gap between residents in different cities separated by geography and culture. This video also reveals how appearances can deceive, for a sense of individualism is born out of harmonious unity. Like crickets, it takes shape, gently splitting and singing at first and ultimately subsuming the entire body to bring a person to madness and schizophrenia. The video images are reconstructed montages of performances that have been reassembled in chronological order. The conclusion appears sinister; but, what is worse, a detached mass person, all parts behaving as one, or a personality scourged by individual desires?” – Marikki Hakola