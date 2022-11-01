Not Available

Cricket's Greatest Wonders & Blunders

    From captains to commentators, see some of the strangest situations to ever occur in the history of the game. From questionable coin tosses to under arm deliveries it's the misguided and the misunderstood, the magical and the mystifying. From past to present,stars of all teams - awesome Aussies sucha s Adam Gilchrist and Merv Hughes Indian legends Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar and English heroes like Graham Gooch and Michael Atherton get up to weird and wonderful antics at every turn.

