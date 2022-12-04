Cricket Sunday

Not Available

After months of lockdowns and quarantines, four migrant workers finally get their long deserved Sunday only to discover that the field they have their weekly game of cricket on has been cordoned off for construction! Unwilling to let their beloved off day go to waste, they embark on an adventure for a new spot to play. And between meeting quirky characters, overcoming obstacles and seeing Singapore they helped built... this one unexpected day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.