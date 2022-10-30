Cries of silence

Not Available

After a hurricane reeks havoc on Sister Island, Mississippi, rescue parties find a young girl on the shore. The girl is alive and soon opens her eyes, but she is non responsive. Dorrie takes her to her mother's home and goes back to the island to look for family. Although there were only 30 people on the island, none of the survivors claim to know her. Weeks go by and while Camille begins to show signs of conscience she remains mute. Dorrie redoubles her efforts to find her family. She soon finds that she will battle the state, people she trusted and those who lived on Sister Island. It will be a long twisting road filled with heartbreak for both Camille and Dorrie.