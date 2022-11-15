Crime Does Not Pay No. 36: Sucker List

Not Available

Mr. Brown and his racketeer buddies, calling their company "Best Selections", come up with a scheme to bilk those already seemingly desperate for money of what little they have. The scheme has two main components: they print and circulate a list of horse racing winners making it look like they've predicted the winners, and they, with a list of bank loan applicants in hand, telephone these people telling them of a sure bet. Seeing after the fact in the racing forms that the sure bet did in fact win the races, these loan applicants, desperate for money, will then go to the Best Selections office to make a subsequent bet through their bookies, who in reality are fakes.