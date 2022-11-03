Crime Family

Not Available

Two brothers are catapulted into a world of sex slavery, drug-running bikers and Korean hit men in this high-impact thriller by the writer of Ravage. When the girl he has fallen for becomes the latest in a string of abducted women, Danny, an ex-con trying to get his life back on track, has nowhere to turn but to his brother Michael, a bounty hunter with his own version of justice. The action is intense as the brothers race against time -- and the Vietnamese mafia -- to save the girl before she is forced into drug addiction and sold to the brothels of Asia.