Harry, returning home after six years in an asylum, has vivid recollections of a party many years ago with six of his friends. The party ended with one of them, Raoul, disappearing. A gardener is digging in Harry's garden when a skeleton and a watch with the name "Raoul" is found. Harry invites his friends to a dinner to solve the mystery of Raoul's disappearance. Plot by Mattias Thuresson.