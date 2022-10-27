Crime of Passion

Not Available

The famous writer Sonia Petrova is killed after having spent a night in a seedy motel with her lover. Her husband Peter is immediately seized by the police, asking him out. The detective investigating the murder of Sonia, Ivan Zanova, is aware of the fact that both Peter and his wife had extramarital affairs. When a homeless recognizes murder, Zanova believe that the case can finally be closed. But a few days later, suffering from Peter's mistress the same fate as his wife, both victims of a mysterious killer. Ivan understands that there is more than meets the eye in these two murders.