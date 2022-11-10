Crime Sex Investigation

Not Available

When sex is so hardcore... it's criminal hardcore core fans of police investigation series are going to love this sleek and urban porn thriller. A vicious lady killer on the loose and a hot team of police sexperts set out to crack the case and bang some balls. Denis Marti is the tough investigating cop who is seduced by Regina Moore, the foxy forensic technician who gets turned on by all that equipment in the lab and our hero gets to bang her in both test tubes before she takes a spunk sample in the face. The other half of the squad is Blue Angel and Carla Cox. Two dirty dick sucking detectives whose weapons are high heels, tight pussies and plump boobs. They use their extraordinary pussy powers to overcum and trap their suspects and they will do absolutely anything... to get their killer.