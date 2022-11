Not Available

This historical documentary chronicles the 18-month period from mid-1933 to late 1934 when John Dillinger, Bonnie and Clyde, Baby Face Nelson, Machine Gun Kelly and others indulged in the most sweeping crime wave the U.S. has ever experienced. It was an era when outlaws became folk heroes because they robbed from the rich, even if they didn't share much with the poor. It was also a time when the newly formed FBI extended its reach as a law enforcement entity.