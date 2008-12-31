Crimes of the Past

2008

After Tommy Sparrow is severely wounded in a covert CIA operation, he comes home to discover his wife with another man. Tommy’s rage and wounds frighten his seven-year-old daughter Josephine. When Tommy’s wife tells him to leave and never come home, Tommy disappears back into the CIA, employing his skills as a spy to covertly watch his only daughter grow up.Twenty-five years later, Tommy Sparrow finally comes in from the cold – to retirement. Josephine is battling her own destructive nature and the damage done by the disappearance of her father. Tommy carries his scars both inside and out – and while his cold war operations never seem far behind, Tommy’s journey home will surpass any mission he ran with the Agency – because reuniting with Josephine and becoming her father may cost him his life.