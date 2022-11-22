Not Available

Alan Kelley's eagerly awaited edit of a Survival Research Laboratories show in the Bay Area held on an empty parking lot off Beale Street at the foot of the Bay Bridge. The show revolves around the many humorous aspects of violent human interaction. Also included in the video are footage from the Wired anniversary party and the SRL Halloween Trick where the V1 was operated in front of the Roxie Theater and several other machines and props operated by SRL members on Minna Street. Includes footage of Mark Pauline being detained by the SFPD for questioning on the device ignited on 16th Street...