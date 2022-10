Not Available

Not so long ago, Ronny Tersago and his gang where at the top of the Flemish showbiz as Clown Norry and Co.. Their heyday are over. Nowadays they are working overtime at night as burglars. Ronny's son Wesley was kicked out of the Amsterdam film school, filming their passionate performances and crimes, their nocturnal excesses and turbulent private life. It seemed it was going downhillwith for the gang when suddenly they hit hte jackpot. And then the problems really start..