A darkly funny, claustrophobic Midnight Movie to laugh, wince and gasp at. An ex-lawyer and his crack team run an underworld service; they seek the most desperate and greedy to become fake criminals to take the fall for the rich and powerful elite’s felonies. The process is known as the Criminal Audition. In an undisclosed location, over one night they will put three individuals through hell to find the perfect candidate for their latest assignment. But their world is turned upside down when they face lies, deceit, murder and a very dangerous new client auditioning for their biggest job yet.