Criminal Justice

    Director

    Screenwriter

    Release Date

    Studio

    BBC

    The worst thing Ben has ever done is, tonight, he takes his Dad's black cab out without his permission. But that's not why Ben ends the evening in a police cell. What looked to be a spontaneous evening of fun with a sexy stranger, Melanie, has culminated in a dead girl and Ben covered in her blood, holding the murder weapon. All the evidence points to Ben. There are no other leads. But he didn t do it. He can t remember all the events of the night, but he s sure he didn t. Ben is about to see what the criminal justice system does to someone who was in the wrong place at the wrong time

    Cast

    		Ben Whishaw
    		Pete Postlethwaite
    		Bill Paterson
    		Lindsay Duncan
    		Con O'Neill
    		Juliet Aubrey

