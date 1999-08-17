Criminal Lovers

1999

After a perverted impulse drives them to kill, Alice (Natacha Régnier) and her boyfriend, Luc (Jérémie Renier), drag the body into the woods, only to find themselves hopelessly lost -- much like the fairy-tale plight of Hansel and Gretel. Starving and with no hope of being found, they chance upon a dilapidated cottage where a hulking man (Miki Manojlovic) takes them prisoner and proceeds to feed Luc's sexual appetite.