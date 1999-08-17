Criminal Lovers

After a perverted impulse drives them to kill, Alice (Natacha Régnier) and her boyfriend, Luc (Jérémie Renier), drag the body into the woods, only to find themselves hopelessly lost -- much like the fairy-tale plight of Hansel and Gretel. Starving and with no hope of being found, they chance upon a dilapidated cottage where a hulking man (Miki Manojlovic) takes them prisoner and proceeds to feed Luc's sexual appetite.
|Jérémie Renier
|Luc
|Predrag Miki Manojlović
|L'homme de la forêt
|Salim Kechiouche
|Saïd
|Yasmine Belmadi
|Karim
|Natacha Régnier
|Alice
