1999

Criminal Lovers

  • Horror
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Release Date

August 17th, 1999

Studio

Fidélité Productions

After a perverted impulse drives them to kill, Alice (Natacha Régnier) and her boyfriend, Luc (Jérémie Renier), drag the body into the woods, only to find themselves hopelessly lost -- much like the fairy-tale plight of Hansel and Gretel. Starving and with no hope of being found, they chance upon a dilapidated cottage where a hulking man (Miki Manojlovic) takes them prisoner and proceeds to feed Luc's sexual appetite.

Cast

Jérémie RenierLuc
Predrag Miki ManojlovićL'homme de la forêt
Salim KechioucheSaïd
Yasmine BelmadiKarim
Natacha RégnierAlice

