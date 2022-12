Not Available

The Chilean band CRIMINAL, released in 2001, a home video entitled "video azote" where they review their first 10 years of career. This record includes interviews with members of the time, as well as former members such as former drummer J.J. Vallejo. It was also shown backstages (such as the presentation with Kreator in 1992 or Mitch Harris with Napalm Death in 1997), some live takes, tours and the video clips published up to that date.