Crimson Bat, the Blind Swordswoman

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kyoto Eiga-sha

A young girl named Oichi is abandoned by her mother. Blinded by a lightning strike she is taken in by a caring elderly gentleman. When her guardian is killed, she learns to wield a sword from a traveling ronin who may or may not be involved with her guardian’s death. As she develops into a master swordsman, her profession becomes that of a bounty hunter. Many test her sword and many die by her skills. She travels throughout the countryside to seek her mother and her revenge.

Cast

Chizuko AraiOmon
Jun TataraNihei
Shinichi YanagisawaHanji
Akitake KônoYasuke
Misako TominagaOhama
Bin AmatsuDenzō

