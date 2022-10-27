Crimson Bat, the Blind Swordswoman

Not Available

A young girl named Oichi is abandoned by her mother. Blinded by a lightning strike she is taken in by a caring elderly gentleman. When her guardian is killed, she learns to wield a sword from a traveling ronin who may or may not be involved with her guardian’s death. As she develops into a master swordsman, her profession becomes that of a bounty hunter. Many test her sword and many die by her skills. She travels throughout the countryside to seek her mother and her revenge.