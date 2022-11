Not Available

This installment of the Crimson Classics series replays the memorable 1999 matchup between the University of Alabama and the University of Florida via nostalgic game footage and photographs and in-depth interviews with key players and coaches. It's victory in "the Swamp" for the Crimson Tide as they roll over the heavily favored Gators -- and their 31-game winning streak -- to score an impressive win for the record books.