Crimson Mask is a documentary film by Marco Eisenbarth, that follows German 'Ultra Violence Wrestler' Thumbtack Jack a.k.a. Alexander Bedranowsky in and outside of the wrestling ring. Being much more than a simple career review, the film gives a deep insight beyond the mask of this seemingly violent and insane character that is Thumbtack Jack, who mutilates his opponents with thumbtacks, barbed wire, syringes and even fire. Crimson Mask shows the man on the other side. From his career high in the USA to his feud with arch enemy Drake Younger all the way to his very last 'Death-Match' against long time friend and mentor 'Hate', the filmmaker never leaves Thumbtack Jack's side. But then fate strikes and changes Alexander Bedranowsky's life forever...